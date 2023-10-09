Rio de Janeiro’s security forces launch raids in 3 favelas to target criminals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro’s state government has deployed hundreds of police officers to three of the city’s sprawling and low-income neighborhoods. Authorities say are they aiming to clamp down on organized crime groups. The three-pronged raid that began early Monday targeted not only the Mare complex of favelas by Rio’s international airport but also the adjacent Vila Cruzeiro neighborhood and the City of God neighborhood on the city’s opposite side. All three are controlled by the Red Command drug trafficking group.

