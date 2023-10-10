New California law aims to force people with mental illness or addiction to get help

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that makes it easier for authorities to compel treatment for people with mental illness or addiction issues. The proposal is partly aimed at addressing the state’s growing homelessness crisis. Under current state law, local government can’t force a person to take treatment if they refuse to receive help. The legislation expands the definition of gravely disabled to include people who are unable to provide themselves basic needs due to an untreated mental illness or heavy drug uses. The law takes effect in 2024, but counties can postpone implementation until 2026.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.