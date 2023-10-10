More presumed human remains recovered from submersible that imploded, killing 5, Coast Guard says

The Coast Guard says it has recovered remaining debris, including presumed human remains, from a submersible that imploded in June on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard. Officials said Tuesday that the salvage mission conducted under an agreement with the U.S. Navy was a follow-up to initial recovery operations roughly 1,600 feet away from the Titanic. The Coast Guard says the recovery and transfer of remaining parts was completed last Wednesday. The multiday search mounted after Titan went silent captured attention around the world. The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation is coordinating with international agencies while continuing its analysis and conducting witness interviews ahead of a public hearing on the tragedy.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.