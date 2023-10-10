Liberian President George Weah seeks a second term in a rematch with his main challenger from 2017
By MARK N. MENGONFIA and CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberian President George Weah is seeking a second term in office, facing a rematch against his main challenger from the 2017 election. Weah, a former soccer star, is hoping that his track record of paving roads and bringing electricity to new parts of the West African nation will win votes. Last time around he sailed to victory with 61.5% of the total votes cast, but Liberia’s economy has struggled in the years since amid the global economic downturn. Main challenger Joseph Boakai has campaigned on promises to rescue Liberia from what he calls Weah’s failed leadership. Liberia’s 2.47 million eligible voters are also casting ballots for legislative elections Tuesday.