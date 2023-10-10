White House condemns a violent crash at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The White House is condemning a violent crash at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco that ended with police fatally shooting a man. The man created a chaotic scene Monday when he rammed a car into the consulate’s lobby. A White House official said Tuesday that U.S. government officials have been in contact with Chinese foreign ministry officials in the aftermath of the crash. The official was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity. San Francisco police had not released the driver’s identity or a possible motive as of Tuesday morning.

