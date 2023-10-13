7 killed as a suspected migrant-smuggling vehicle crashes in southern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say seven people were killed when a vehicle trying to evade a police check at high speed left a highway in southern Germany and crashed. The overcrowded vehicle appeared to be carrying migrants. The accident happened Friday near Muehldorf, east of Munich on the A94 highway, which leads to the Austrian border. The vehicle came off the road and overturned. Police said initial investigations showed that it was “a suspected smuggler vehicle with more than 20 people on board.” They said prosecutors had opened a homicide investigation. All of those on board were at least slightly injured and some were seriously injured. They were taken to nearby hospitals.

