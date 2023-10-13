JPMorgan profit jumps 35%, but CEO says geopolitics and gov’t inaction have led to ‘dangerous time’
By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase’s third-quarter profit soared 35% from last year, fueled by a rapid rise in interest rates, but the bank’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, issued a sobering statement about the current state of world affairs and economic instability. Dimon said the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestinian wars, high levels of government debt and deficits and high inflation are contributing to what he calls “the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades.”