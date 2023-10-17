5 Hezbollah fighters are killed as tensions flare along the border between Lebanon and Israel
By ABBY SEWELL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Clashes have flared along the Lebanon-Israel border, killing five Hezbollah fighters. That’s the largest number in a single day since the militant group and Israeli military started clashing last week. Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon on Tuesday continued to engage in low-level skirmishes since the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza. An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon landed in the town of Metula in northern Israel on Tuesday. Three people were wounded. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility. State-run media in Lebanon say Israel responded by striking several areas along the border in southern Lebanon with artillery fire and white phosphorus.