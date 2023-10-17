5 Hezbollah fighters are killed as tensions flare along the border between Lebanon and Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — Clashes have flared along the Lebanon-Israel border, killing five Hezbollah fighters. That’s the largest number in a single day since the militant group and Israeli military started clashing last week. Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon on Tuesday continued to engage in low-level skirmishes since the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza. An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon landed in the town of Metula in northern Israel on Tuesday. Three people were wounded. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility. State-run media in Lebanon say Israel responded by striking several areas along the border in southern Lebanon with artillery fire and white phosphorus.

By ABBY SEWELL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

