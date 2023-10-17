Greta Thunberg was among climate activists detained at a protest to disrupt oil executives’ forum

LONDON (AP) — Greta Thunberg has been detained by British police alongside other climate activists who gathered outside a central London hotel to disrupt a major oil and gas industry conference. Thunberg was among dozens of protesters who chanted “oily money out” and sought to block access to the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane, which is hosting the Energy Intelligence Forum. The conference is hosting speakers including the chief executives of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Norway’s Equinor. An Associated Press photographer saw Thunberg being led away by police and taken into a police vehicle. London’s Metropolitan Police said a total of 29 people were arrested at Tuesday’s protests, and all remained in custody.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.