Ukraine claims a major strike on Russian airfields and thanks US for providing long-range missiles

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine claims to have carried out one of the most destructive attacks on Russian air assets since the beginning of the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the assault Tuesday used longer-range ballistic missiles donated by the United States. Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces claims it destroyed nine Russian helicopters at two airfields in Russia-occupied regions in a nighttime attack. A statement said other air assets were hit and dozens of Russian military personnel were injured in the attack. The claim came hours before an official said the United States had made good on a promise by President Joe Biden to his Ukrainian counterpart last month that it would provide the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS.

