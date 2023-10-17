Russian parliament moves to rescind ratification of global nuclear test ban

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of the Russian parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban. The State Duma voted unanimously on Tuesday to rescind the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty known as the CTBT, in the first of three required readings. The final vote is scheduled for later this week. The move follows a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned earlier this month that Moscow could rescind its 2000 decision to ratify the bill to “mirror” the stand taken by the United States, which has signed but not ratified the test ban.

