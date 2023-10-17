Broken rail caused Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge, preliminary findings show

Federal authorities say a preliminary investigation has found that a broken rail caused a train derailment that collapsed a bridge over a Colorado highway. The National Transportation Safety Board announced the preliminary findings Tuesday. The steel bridge built in 1958 collapsed Sunday when 30 cars from a BNSF train hauling coal derailed while crossing over Interstate 25 north of Pueblo. The 60-year-old driver of a semitrailer truck that was passing beneath the bridge was killed. I-25 is the main north-south route through Colorado. It’s expected to remain closed for several more days as crews clear piles of coal and other debris from the site.

