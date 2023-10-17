Sweden players take overnight flight home and return to clubs after deadly shooting in Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) — Sweden players have been returning to their clubs after taking an overnight flight home from Brussels following the suspension of their European Championship qualifier against Belgium at halftime because a gunman killed two Swedish nationals before kickoff. The squad went directly to the airport and flew back to Sweden once they were allowed to leave King Baudouin Stadium. The venue was locked down for 2½ hours for security reasons before officials began an evacuation process around midnight local time. It was 4 a.m. local time when the last of the Swedish supporters left the stadium under police surveillance. UEFA said a moment of silence will be observed at all Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday to honor the Brussels victims.

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and STEVE DOUGLAS Associated Press

