Chicago and police union reach tentative deal on 20% raise for officers

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago and the union representing its rank-and-file police officers have reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract that would provide about a 20% raise for officers. The deal announced Friday extends the current contract by two years through June 30, 2027. It would double from 2.5% to 5% the annual pay raise that officers are scheduled to receive in 2024 and 2025. Cost-of-living raises would follow in 2026 and 2027 and likely fall between 3% and 5%. The deal would also allow officers accused of serious misconduct to have their disciplinary cases decided behind closed doors.

