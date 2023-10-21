Former Albanian prime minister says he’s charged with corruption and money laundering in land deal

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s former prime minister Sali Berisha says prosecutors have charged him with corruption and money laundering in connection with a land deal involving a Tirana property. Berisha, 79, said the prosecutor’s office in charge of cases against senior officials or major cases, ordered him not to leave the country. Berisha also said his son-in-law, 50-year-old Jamarber Malltezi, was arrested on the same charges at the Tirana international airport. Berisha said both he and Malltezi are innocent and claimed the charges are political coming from current Prime Minister Edi Rama. Rama did not immediately respond to Berisha’s claim.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.