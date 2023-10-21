Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators are marching in London and other cities to demand Israel stop its bombardment of Gaza. Protesters gathered at London’s Marble Arch before marching to the government district, Whitehall on Saturday. Police estimate the crowd snaking through central London at “up to 100,000.” They called for an end to Israel’s blockade and airstrikes launched in the wake of a brutal incursion into southern Israel by Hamas militants. The war has sparked both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests around the world. In Australia, thousands marched through central Sydney, shouting “Shame, shame Israel” and “Palestine will never die.” Several hundred marched in the Italian capital, Rome. Police in Berlin banned a pro-Palestinian rally on Sunday.

