Chancellor Scholz voices outrage at antisemitic agitation in Germany ‘of all places’

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is vowing that Germany will do everything it can to protect and strengthen Jewish life. He said at the inauguration Sunday of a new synagogue that the time has come to show what “never again” means. He called the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians a turning point and decried the subsequent rise of antisemitism across the world, even in Germany, the nation that perpetrated the Holocaust. Scholz said he was “deeply outraged” by the antisemitism and the fact that it was rising in Germany of all places.

