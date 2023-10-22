Diana Nyad marks anniversary of epic Cuba-Florida swim, freeing rehabilitated sea turtle in the Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A decade after swimming nonstop for more than two straight days from Cuba to Florida, Diana Nyad has returned to the Key West beach where she completed her epic journey. Nyad and her former support team helped mark the swim’s 10th anniversary Sunday by helping return a rehabilitated sea turtle to the Atlantic. Nearly 2,000 people had lined the beach on Labor Day 2013 to welcome Nyad as she came ashore after swimming for 52 hours and 54 minutes across the Florida Straits from Havana — a distance of 111 miles. She succeeded on her fifth attempt at the age of 64.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.