European rallies urge end to antisemitism as pro-Palestinian demonstrations call for relief for Gaza

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people are gathering in Berlin and London to oppose antisemitism and support Israel while in Paris and other cities, thousands demanded relief for Palestinians in besieged Gaza. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the crowd at Berlin’s Brandenberg Gate, “it is unbearable that Jews are living in fear again today” in Germany. At a vigil In London’s Trafalgar Square, people held up posters of more than 200 people taken hostage by Hamas. In Paris, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered to demand Israel stop its strikes on Gaza. Rallies in support of the Palestinians also took place Sunday in cities including Brussels, Sarajevo and Kuala Lumpur.

By SYLVIE CORBET and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

