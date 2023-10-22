Man accused of killing 15-year-old was beaten by teen’s family during melee in Texas courtroom

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old last year was beaten by members of the teen’s family during a courtroom melee in San Antonio, Texas. Eighteen-year-old Victor Rivas is charged with murder in the May 2022 death of Ethan Soto. Rivas was in a Bexar County courtroom on Friday awaiting a preliminary hearing when authorities said he was attacked. Rivas’ attorney said his client was “going to be bruised and swollen” but wasn’t otherwise injured. The Bexar County sheriff’s office says four people — two men and two juveniles — were arrested and will be charged with assault and disrupting court proceedings.

