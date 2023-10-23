A Swiss populist party rebounds and the Greens sink in the election. That’s a big change from 2019
By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — Official results in Switzerland election show that the anti-immigration Swiss People’s Party has rebounded from searing losses four years ago to expand its hold as the largest parliamentary faction. Two environmentally-minded parties lost ground in the election despite record glacier melt in the Alpine country. The final tally late Sunday showed the people’s party gained nine seats compared to the last vote in 2019. It climbed to 62 overall in parliament’s 200-seat lower house. The Socialists were in second and they added two seats to reach 41 in the lower chamber. Pollsters said climate change, rising migration and higher health care costs were the main concerns on voters’ minds.