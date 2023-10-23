California governor visits China and says his state will always be a partner on climate change

HONG KONG (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom opened a week-long trip to China on Monday with an assurance that his state will always be a partner on climate issues no matter how the U.S. presidential election turns out next year. Newsom’s visit comes as U.S.-Chinese relations have witnessed a sharp deterioration in recent years due to trade disputes, U.S. support for self-governing Taiwan and human rights concerns, among other contentious issues. He began his visit with a climate-themed discussion at The University of Hong Kong. Climate remains one area where collaboration is seen as possible. Both countries appear to have fully re-engaged in the run-up to the next U.N. climate change conference, which opens Nov. 30 in Dubai.

