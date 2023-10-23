IAEA officials say Fukushima’s ongoing discharge of treated radioactive wastewater is going well

TOKYO (AP) — The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant says the discharge of the second batch of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea has ended as planned on Monday. International Atomic Energy Agency officials in Japan for their first safety and monitoring mission since the release began two months ago say “no issues” were observed. Fukushima Daiichi started releasing treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the sea in August. The release of treated wastewater is expected to continue for decades. It has been strongly opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries including South Korea and China.

