Jennifer Garner says Reese Witherspoon helped her during a ‘very hard moment’ in her life

(CNN) — Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are true friends.

The two appeared at Hello Sunshine’s Shine On event in Los Angeles over the weekend, where Garner said Witherspoon was there for her during a “very public, very hard moment in my life” while speaking during a panel discussion, reports People.

“I think back to being pregnant. This one [Witherspoon] was sitting next to me,” Garner said. “I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio.”

She didn’t say specifically what the very hard moment was, but added that Witherspoon showed up all the time to work out with her.

“I danced cardio-d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going!” she said. “It was like, okay, we worked out at seven on vacation, we’re going to work out again at two. She was like, ‘I’m going to be there. I’m going to be there.’”

Witherspoon also invited women in Hollywood to her home to discuss the industry and things they were going through.

“Those meetings happened at Reese’s house. And it was the first time I’d ever sat down with that many actresses in the same room that we weren’t passing each other in an award show in big dresses, where we just sat,” Garner said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.