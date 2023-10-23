Kosovo’s premier claims a Serbian criminal gang with government links was behind a September flareup

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister is claiming that a criminal gang from northern Serbia with alleged links to the Belgrade government was behind a September attack in Kosovo that killed a police officer and involved a daylong gunbattle with Kosovo police that left three gunmen dead. Prime Minister Albin Kurti also claimed on Monday that Serbia’s Defense Minister Milos Vucevic allegedly heads the gang known as the “Novi Sad Clan,” named after the Serbian city of Novi Sad. He further claimed that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has links to the gang. Kurti offered no evidence to back his claims and did not elaborate. Belgrade swiftly dismissed the claims as “heinous and blatant lies.”

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

