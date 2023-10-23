Prominent German leftist to launch a new party that could eat into far-right’s support

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent German leftist politician has launched plans to form a new party that some observers think could take votes away from the far-right Alternative for Germany. Sahra Wagenknecht presented her plan on Monday. The aim is to formally launch the party in January, in time for European Parliament elections in June. Wagenknecht offers a combination of left-wing economic policy, with high wages and generous benefits, and a restrictive approach to migration. She questions some environmentalists’ plans to combat climate change. She opposes current sanctions against Russia and German arms supplies to Ukraine. Wagenknecht is launching her project at a time when center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition is deeply unpopular.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.