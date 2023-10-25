Judge reinstates murder charge against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting of motorist
By RON TODT
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has reinstated all charges, including a murder count, against a former police officer who shot and killed a driver through a rolled-up car window. Wednesday’s ruling came nearly a month after another judge dismissed murder and other charges against Officer Mark Dial in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry. The defense asserted that Dial acted in self-defense when he fired through the driver’s side window of Irizarry’s sedan during a traffic stop in August. Prosecutors cited bodycam video of the fatal encounter to argue the shooting was not justified, and appealed to have the charges against Dial reinstated.