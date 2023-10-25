NBA gets help from ‘Sopranos’ actor to promote in-season tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA enlisted an actor from “The Sopranos” and borrowed the central theme of the film “Ocean’s Eleven,” that being a Las Vegas heist, to hype the inaugural In-Season Tournament that begins Nov. 3. The latest marketing move is a nearly 2-minute spot featuring actor Michael Imperioli narrating how Anthony Davis, Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle, Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland and Draymond Green are in a casino plotting to steal the NBA Cup. That’s the trophy the winner of the tournament finale in Las Vegas gets on Dec. 9.

