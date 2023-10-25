Russian drone debris downed power lines near a Ukraine nuclear plant. A new winter barrage is likely

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russia fired almost a dozen Shahed drones against Ukrainian targets, and falling debris from an intercepted drone damaged power lines near a nuclear plant in the country’s west. Ukraine’s air force says it stopped all the drones that were launched. Local authorities say that for the fourth day in a row the Kremlin’s forces took aim at the western region of Khmelnytskyi, injuring 16 people. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country’s air defenses are preparing for another winter of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure as the war enters its 21st month.

