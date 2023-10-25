Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify at his New York fraud trial, his lawyer says
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and KEN SWEET
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Sam Bankman-Fried says the FTX founder plans to testify at his fraud trial. Attorney Mark Cohen said during a conference call between lawyers and the Manhattan federal court judge on Wednesday that Bankman-Fried will take the stand after three other defense witnesses testify beginning Thursday. Prosecutors have relied on former executives at Bankman-Fried’s companies to build a case that Bankman-Fried conspired with others to steal billions of dollars from his customers and investors over several years. The 31-year-old California man has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was extradited last December from the Bahamas to face charges.