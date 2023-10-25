Sri Lanka allows a Chinese research ship to dock as neighboring India’s security concerns grow

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Chinese research ship docked at a Sri Lankan port on Wednesday. This likely will add to neighboring India’s concerns about China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean. The docking follows last year’s visit by a Chinese naval vessel. This vessel had been expected to conduct research with Sri Lankan state institutions, but Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry says permission has been granted only for replenishment. China has been trying to expand its influence in Sri Lanka, which is located on one of the world’s busiest shipping routes in what India considers part of its strategic backyard.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.