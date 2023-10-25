Venezuela’s attorney general opens investigation against opposition presidential primary organizers

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s chief prosecutor has announced a criminal investigation into organizers of a presidential primary election held over the weekend. Sunday’s contest was meant to allow voters to choose an opposition candidate to run against President Nicolás Maduro next year. Attorney General Tarek William Saab says the probe will look into allegations that the independent National Primary Commission that organized Sunday’s balloting was illegally usurping the duties of the government. It also will look into allegations of identity theft, money laundering and conspiracy. The commission also has released updated results showing the participation of more than 2.4 million voters, the overwhelming majority of whom supported longtime government foe María Corina Machado.

