Abortion rights supporters far outraise opponents and rake in out-of-state money in Ohio election

Supporters of a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution are far outraising their anti-abortion opponents in the months leading up to the November election. Campaign filings show the pro-Issue 1 campaign brought in nearly $29 million from donors since Sept. 8. The campaign against the amendment raised just under $10 million in the same time period. Much of the money in support of abortion rights has come from out-of-state donors and groups. Data from the campaign ad spending tracker AdImpact shows abortion rights groups are on track to outspend anti-abortion groups by about $7 million through Election Day.

