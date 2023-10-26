Prominent British lawmaker Crispin Blunt reveals he was arrested in connection with rape allegation

LONDON (AP) — A prominent lawmaker within Britain’s governing Conservative Party has revealed that he has been arrested in connection with a rape allegation. Crispin Blunt, 63, said in a statement on X, which was formerly known as Twitter, that he was arrested on Wednesday and that he has twice been interviewed by police in connection with what he termed “this incident.” Blunt, who has been a lawmaker since 1997, said he was first interviewed three weeks ago when he “initially reported” his concern over an unnamed “extortion.” The second time, he said, was earlier Thursday. He added that the arrest was “unnecessary” and that he remains “ready to co-operate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge.”

