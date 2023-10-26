Suspect in killing of judge who presided over divorce case found dead in rural Maryland

Authorities say a man suspected of killing a Maryland judge last week has been found dead in a heavily wooded area about a mile from where authorities had earlier spotted the his abandoned SUV. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 49-year-old Pedro Argote was found Thursday in Williamsport. Authorities believe Argote was angry about losing custody of his children when he shot Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson outside the judge’s home. Law enforcement launched a search for Argote almost immediately after the shooting. Authorities had searched the area near where his SUV was found over the weekend, but a more thorough search turned up his body.

