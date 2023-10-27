EU summit turns its eyes away from Ukraine despite a commitment to stay the course with Zelenskyy

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union summit showed that Ukraine will be facing tougher times to get all the attention and political, economic and military aid that it wants. EU leaders focused on the Israel-Hamas war instead. And EU unity has also suffered a blow with the election of Robert Fico as the new prime minister of Slovakia. It gives pro-Russia Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán an important new ally as he faces a majority of nations backing steadfast support for Ukraine.

