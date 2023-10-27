Most New Mexico families with infants exposed to drugs skip subsidized treatment, study says
By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new study shows that most New Mexico families with infants exposed to illicit drugs, marijuana and alcohol in the womb have been forgoing subsidized addiction treatment and other voluntary support services aimed at protecting children. An evaluation Friday by the Legislature’s budget and accountability office shows that only a small fraction of families with substance-exposed newborns are receiving recommended services such as home visits from nurses. New Mexico shifted in 2020 toward treatment and halted automatic referrals of substance-exposed newborns for investigation of maltreatment. New Mexico child welfare regulators say progress is being made. Several states have more stringent monitoring requirements.