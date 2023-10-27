Most New Mexico families with infants exposed to drugs skip subsidized treatment, study says

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new study shows that most New Mexico families with infants exposed to illicit drugs, marijuana and alcohol in the womb have been forgoing subsidized addiction treatment and other voluntary support services aimed at protecting children. An evaluation Friday by the Legislature’s budget and accountability office shows that only a small fraction of families with substance-exposed newborns are receiving recommended services such as home visits from nurses. New Mexico shifted in 2020 toward treatment and halted automatic referrals of substance-exposed newborns for investigation of maltreatment. New Mexico child welfare regulators say progress is being made. Several states have more stringent monitoring requirements.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.