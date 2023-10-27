Probe finds ‘serious failings’ in way British politician Nigel Farage had his bank account closed

LONDON (AP) — An independent probe has found “serious failings” in how NatWest Group’s private and exclusive Coutts Bank shut down the account of the right-wing British politician Nigel Farage. Law firm Travers Smith was appointed to conduct a review in the wake of Farage’s so-called “debanking” at NatWest-owned Coutts Bank, which has a well-established reputation of being the private bankers to members of Britain’s royal family and nobility. The investigation published Friday found failures in how NatWest treated confidential information and how it communicated with Farage. Overall, though, the report found that the decision to shut down Farage’s bank account was lawful, and predominately commercial.

