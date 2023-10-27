Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest

Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right thumb injury

By
Published 5:59 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will miss four-to-six weeks with a thumb injury.

The Trail Blazers said Friday night before their home opener against the Orlando Magic that Simons tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb during Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He will require surgery.

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Shaedon Sharpe will start against the Magic.

“For us, we’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do, keep it moving,” Billups said. “We’ll miss everything that he (Simons) does, until he gets back. But we’ll start Shaedon and just keep going.”

Simons had 18 points in the 123-111 season-opening loss at the Clippers. Last season, he averaged 18 points and four rebounds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content