US expands its effort to cut off funding for Hamas

LONDON (AP) — The United States on Friday expanded its effort to cut off funding for Hamas, announcing a second round of sanctions against people and organizations linked to the group since it launched an attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people. The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says the new sanctions highlight Iran’s critical role in providing financial, logistical and operational support to Hamas. They include a Hamas representative in Iran and members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

