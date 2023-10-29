4 people, including 2 students, shot near Atlanta college campus

ATLANTA (AP) — Four people were shot Sunday near Georgia State University’s Atlanta campus. Two of the victims are students at the university. Authorities say three of the victims are in stable condition, and one is in critical condition. Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups. They did not reveal whether they had arrested anyone or identified any suspects. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. near a RaceTrac gas station. It’s the same gas station where another Georgia State student died in a December 2022 shooting. Another man was also shot there in April.

