Biden will visit a Minnesota family farm this week as top officials kick off stops in rural America

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit a family farm in Minnesota on Wednesday as part of two weeks of stops in rural America by top administration officials. The visits are intended to highlight how increases in government spending can help improve peoples’ lives. Biden’s focus on the state comes just five days after Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota announced he was running for president, becoming the party’s first elected official to challenge Biden in the 2024 primary. Administration officials say Biden’s trip to Minnesota was planned long before Phillips’ announcement and is more about promoting policy than politics.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.