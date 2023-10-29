Coach Fabio Grosso hurt as Lyon team bus comes under attack before French league game at Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Lyon coach Fabio Grosso has suffered a head injury as the team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles before the French league soccer game against Marseille. The Lyon bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome on Sunday, shattering some windows. Grosso was injured by falling shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face heavily bleeding. It wasn’t clear less than an hour before kickoff whether French league officials would let the game be played in such circumstances. Grosso scored the winning penalty kick for Italy in the shootout victory over France in the 2006 World Cup final.

