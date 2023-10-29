Cornell University sends officers to Jewish center after violent, antisemitic messages posted online

Cornell University administrators have dispatched campus police to a Jewish center after threatening statements against Jewish students appeared on a discussion board. Cornell President Martha E. Pollack says there were a series of “horrendous, antisemitic messages” on Sunday threatening violence against the university’s Jewish community on a website unaffiliated with the school in Ithaca and specifically naming the address of the Center for Jewish Living. The Cornell University Police Department is investigating and has notified the FBI of a potential hate crime. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says authorities were not sure if the threats were credible but state police are taking steps to ensure student safety.

