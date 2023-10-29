G-7 nations back strong supply chains for energy and food despite global tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Trade and economy officials from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies have strengthened their pledge to work together to ensure smooth supply chains for essentials like energy and food despite global uncertainties. The nations promised in a statement on Sunday to maintain what they called “a free and fair trading system” at the end of a two-day meeting in Osaka. Worries are growing about maintaining a stable supply of computer chips as well as essential minerals, like lithium, which are critical these days amid the demand for electric vehicles and other green energy. The G-7 includes the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain.

