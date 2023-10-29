Israeli settler shoots and kills Palestinian harvester as violence surges in the West Bank
By SAMY MAGDY and AMY TEIBEL
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jewish settler has shot dead a Palestinian man harvesting olives near the West Bank city of Nablus, the man’s uncle said. This brings the number of Palestinians reported killed by settlers to seven since Hamas’s bloody incursion into Israel three weeks ago. Tayseer Mahmoud said Sunday his nephew was working in the grove on Saturday when a group of settlers attacked them. Saleh, concerned about the safety of his children, tried to leave the area, but a settler shot him in the chest, his uncle said. Settler leader Yossi Dagan said in a video posted online the shooter was accompanied by family members and fired in self-defense after they were “attacked with rocks by dozens of rioting Hamas supporters.”