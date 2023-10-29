Macron vows to enshrine women’s rights to abortion in French Constitution in 2024

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has promised to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution by next year. The president on Sunday said on X, formerly Twitter, that a bill making this possible would be presented to his Cabinet by the end of this year so that “in 2024, the freedom of women to have an abortion will be irreversible.” Abortion in France was decriminalized under a 1975 law, but there is nothing in the constitution that would guarantee abortion rights. It was the rollback of abortion rights in the United States that propelled France on a path toward unconditionally guaranteeing such rights.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.