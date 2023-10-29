Russia says it shot down 36 Ukrainian drones as fighting grinds on in Ukraine’s east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says its air defense shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight Saturday. In Ukraine, the country’s air force said Sunday it had shot down five Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones launched by Russia overnight. Close to the front line in the country’s east, where Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in a grinding battle for control, four police officers were wounded by a Russian shell attack in the partly occupied Donetsk province. A prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia might take action to seize assets of European Union member states it considers hostile if the EU proceeds with its plan to “steal” frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction efforts.

