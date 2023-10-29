Suspect detained in an explosion that killed 3 people at a Jehovah’s Witness gathering in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities say a former Jehovah’s Witness has been detained on suspicion of setting off an explosive device that killed three people and wounded 50 others at a denomination gathering in southern India. Hundreds of Witnesses were at a prayer session Sunday in Kerala state when the explosion took place. The suspect posted a video on Facebook claiming responsibility for the blast before surrendering to the police. Dominic Martin said in the video he decided to carry out the blast because he feels the Jehovah’s Witness theology is wrong. Police are trying to verify Martin’s claims of responsibility for the blast.

