4 former Hong Kong student leaders jailed over their praise of a knife attack on a police officer

HONG KONG (AP) — Four former student leaders from the University of Hong Kong have been sentenced to two years in prison for inciting people to wound others through their praise of a man who stabbed a police officer before killing himself in 2021. The three are being held responsible for their roles in passing a motion in the students union council that appreciated the “sacrifice” of the man. The motion came against the backdrop of widespread anger against the police, who were condemned as being heavy-handed in quelling the 2019 pro-democracy protests. Handing down the jail terms on Monday, the judge said a lenient sentence would send “the wrong message” to society.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.